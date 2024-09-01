Woman dies after motorcycle collides with CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 41-year-old woman was killed after her bike collided with a CTA bus on the city's South Side early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue.

Chicago police say the woman was traveling northbound on a three-wheel motorcycle when it collided with the bus, also traveling northbound.

She was taken to Christ Hospital, where she died. Her identity was not released.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.