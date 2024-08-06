Woman dies after being hit by semi-trailer truck on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was hit and killed by a semi-trailer truck after crossing in front of it on the Near West Side Tuesday evening.

At 8:15 p.m., the truck was headed north on Ashland Avenue at Roosevelt Road when the woman crossed in front of it, police said.

She was hit by the truck, police said. Witness reports on Citizen app indicated that the woman was trapped under the truck. In Citizen app video, what appeared to be a shopping cart was seen lying on its side near the scene.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she died.

There were no other injuries reported, police said. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.