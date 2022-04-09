Woman dead, another person hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Tri-State Tollway
CHICAGO (CBS) – DuPage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one woman dead and another person hospitalized Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 7:03 a.m. westbound on Roosevelt Road near the I-294 interchange. Four commuter vehicles and an out-of-service Superior ambulance were involved in the pile-up, according to the Sherrif's Office.
An unidentified woman died from her injuries and another person was hospitalized.
Roosevelt Road exit on I-294 and westbound Roosevelt Road will remain closed for several hours for investigation.
