Woman cut multiple times during fight on CTA Blue Line platform in Chicago Loop; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was cut multiple times after an argument turned into a fight on a CTA Blue Line platform in the Loop Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on the platform in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street around 3:30 p.m.

Chicago police said an argument between the woman, 22, and a man, 55, turned into a fight. That's when the man pulled out a sharp object and swung it at the victim. She suffered cuts to both forearms and multiple cuts to her hands.

The victim refused medical treatment.

The man was taken into custody. A weapon was recovered on the scene.

Charges were pending as of Sunday evening.

Area detectives were investigating.