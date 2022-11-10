Woman charged with 2020 carjacking on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is charged with carjacking another woman in the Roscoe Village neighborhood in 2020.

Arianna Barrett-Washington, 20, was arrested in the 300 block of West Center Street in Cambridge.

She was identified as the suspect who, on Nov. 20, 2020, rear-ended a woman, 25, in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue.

Police said when the woman exited the car to assess the damage, Barrett-Washington forced her way into the driver's seat of the car and fled the scene.

She was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

Barrett-Washington is due to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.