Chicago woman charged with first-degree murder on Southeast Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was charged with the shooting death of a man on Chicago's Southeast Side in August.

Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Katherine McCann on Thursday, in the 1300 block of West 112th Street.

Police say she was identified as the offender who shot and killed the 32-year-old victim just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 6, in the 12100 block of South Ashland Avenue.  

McCann was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

She is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on October 21, 2023 / 9:07 AM

