Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged in death of 1-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged in the death of a 1-year-old girl last month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Marisol Vazquez, 37, was arrested on Thursday in the 2200 block of West Division Street and was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said Vazquez was identified as the person responsible for the death of the toddler in the 500 block of North Springfield Avenue on Dec. 20.

Vazquez is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No additional information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.