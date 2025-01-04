Woman charged in death of 1-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged in the death of a 1-year-old girl last month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Marisol Vazquez, 37, was arrested on Thursday in the 2200 block of West Division Street and was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said Vazquez was identified as the person responsible for the death of the toddler in the 500 block of North Springfield Avenue on Dec. 20.

Vazquez is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No additional information was available.