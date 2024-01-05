McHenry Co. woman charged in connection with child's death

McHenry Co. woman charged in connection with child's death

McHenry Co. woman charged in connection with child's death

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A McHenry County woman faces charges in connection to the death of a child.

Forty-five-year-old Cara Ullrich was arrested Wednesday in Round Lake Beach.

The sheriff's office says they were called to a home in Richmond for an unresponsive child.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Ullrich was previously wanted for violating an order of protection and two battery charges.

She's now charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the life of a child and is expected in court later this afternoon.