Woman charged with concealing death of 96-year-old mother whose body was found in freezer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Northwest Side woman has been charged with concealing the death of what family says was her 96-year-old mother.

The older woman's body was found in a freezer in a garage in Portage Park this week.

Eva Bratcher, 69, of the 5500 block of West Melrose Street was charged with one count of concealing a death and moving a body, and one count of possessing a fraudulent ID card – both felonies.

Eva Bratcher Chicago Police

Family told CBS 2 the 96-year-old woman whose corpse was found in the freezer, Regina Michalski, was Bratcher's mother.

Regina Michalski Michalski Family

Michalski's granddaughter, who lives out of state, said she called Chicago Police and asked them to conduct a wellbeing check at the Melrose Street two-flat – and that was when police made the gruesome discovery.

"I didn't expect them to find what they found," said Sabrina Watson. "I'm glad they did."

Watson described her grandmother as, "Very nice, very sweet – always had a smile and said, 'Oh, hello!'"

Watson lives in Kentucky. She felt something was wrong, so she called Chicago Police to check in on her grandmother Monday.

Sabrina Watson CBS 2

She said she told dispatchers: "I hope I'm wrong, but I doubt she's alive at 96. So could you please just go to the property and knock on the door or look around?"

Indeed police found a decomposed body in the freezer in the garage.

Watson said her estranged mother – whom she identified as Bratcher – is the landlord of the property and lives there too. Neighbors said the landlord recently told conflicting stories about Michalski's whereabouts.

"She was telling different neighbors different stories," said Brigette Yanez, who lives in the same two-flat. "Like some people, she was saying she was in a nursing home in Wisconsin. To other people, she had already passed away. And to me, she was still talking about her, like she was still alive."

Bratcher is set to appear for a bond hearing on Thursday.