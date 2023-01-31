New details on body of elderly woman found in Portage Park freezer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about a horrific discovery in Portage Park: The body of a 96-year-old woman found in a freezer.

While we don't know her identity yet, CBS 2's Noel Brennan spoke to neighbors who have their suspicions.

Flowers and candles have been left in front of a garage in Portage Park that was blocked off by police Monday night. It's the same garage where Chicago Police discovered a freezer, with the body of a 96-year-old woman inside.

SCANNER: "Oh wow. Okay. Uh, looks like they have a decomposed body in the freezer."

The detached garage is behind a two-flat on West Melrose Street near Central Ave. A family that rents one of the floors said the garage was used by their landlord. And they believe the woman found in the freezer is their landlord's mother.

The family said they believe the mother used to live in the home, but they haven't seen her in years. They said they've heard their landlord talk about the elderly woman in conflicting ways.

"Some people, she was saying she was in a nursing home in Wisconsin. To other people, she had already passed away, and to me, she was still talking about her, like she was still alive," said Brigette Yanez.

"We never thought she would be, I don't know, in the garage."

Chicago police haven't announced any arrests. The tenants said they have not heard from or seen their landlord. The name of the woman found in the freezer has not yet been released.