Chicago woman charged with stabbing two people during carjacking, crash on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged after stabbing two people and crashing a stolen car Thursday on the city's Southwest Side.

Vanessa Delgado, 21, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, one count of vehicular hijacking, and two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Chicago police said Delgado stabbed a 41-year-old woman in the 5100 block of South Rutherford Avenue in Garfield Ridge around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and then took her car. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, with stab wounds to the chest and bicep.

She then crashed the car just blocks away in the 5100 block of South Mulligan Avenue before she stabbed a 30-year-old man who neighbors say was trying to get into his car to take his son to daycare. He was able to pin her down with help from a neighbor, and she was taken into custody immediately. The man is expected to be OK.

Delgado was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

She is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.