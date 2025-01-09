Woman stabbed and carjacked on Chicago's South Side; man also stabbed after suspect crashes stolen car

Woman arrested in two stabbings, carjacking in Garfield Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect was arrested Thursday morning after police said she stabbed two people and carjacked a woman in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

Around 6:30 a.m., a 41-year-old woman was walking to her car in the 5100 block of South Rutherford Avenue, when a female carjacker approached her and stabbed her before taking her car.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, with stab wounds to the chest and bicep.

Minutes after that attack, the carjacker crashed into a parked car about a half-mile away in the 5100 block of South Mulligan Avenue. She got out of the car and stabbed a 30-year-old man who had approached the vehicle after hearing the crash.

The second victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a stab wound to the back.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

Area 1 detectives were investigating. Charges were pending Thursday morning.