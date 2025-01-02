Woman charged accused of attempting to rob gas station clerk in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill (CBS) — A woman was arrested and charged with allegedly trying to rob a gas station clerk in unincorporated Lake Villa on New Year's Day.

The Lake County Sheriff's deputies identified the robbery suspect as 40-year-old Chritina A. Linter. She was charged with attempted aggravated robbery.

Just before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a gas station in the 36800 block of North Route 83 for a report of an armed robbery.

Arriving deputies learned that a woman [Linter] allegedly entered the gas station, implied that she had a firearm, and demanded cash from the clerk. It is further alleged that when the clerk refused her demand, she then attempted to break into the cash register herself. She fled in a black SUV with out-of-state license plates with no success.

Sheriff's deputies at the scene utilized a license plate reader to determine the vehicle robbery was a Ford Expedition. Shortly after a country-wide broadcast to other agencies, Gurnee police officers located the Ford after a Flock camera in the area hit the vehicle's license plate, the office said.

Deputies responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Hunt Club Road, where the Ford was pulled over. That's where Linter was identified as being responsible for committing the attempted robbery. She was placed in custody and then taken to the Lake County Jail.

Lintner is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning. The State's Attorney's Office said they intend to file a petition to detain her while awaiting trial.