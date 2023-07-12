Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged with abducting girls at knifepoint in Manteno, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

MANTENO, Ill. (CBS) – A woman was charged after she abducted four girls at knifepoint in Manteno, Illinois, earlier this week.

Police arrested Anita Diaz, 47, and charged her with aggravated unlawful restraint.

On Monday, officers responded to a possible abduction and release of four girls.

The girls were at a park around 2 p.m. when the woman, identified as Diaz, displayed a knife, threatened them, and forced them into her car, police said.

Diaz then took the girls to multiple locations in the Bourbonnais and Manteno areas, including her residence. 

She released the girls at a park in Manteno shortly after 5 p.m.

At the time of the abduction, the girls - who were not reported missing - notified police about the abduction.

The victims were not hurt and returned to their parents, police said.

Diaz was located and taken into custody.

She was detained at the Jerome Combs Detention Center. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 1:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.