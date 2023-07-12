Woman charged with abducting girls at knifepoint in Manteno, police say

MANTENO, Ill. (CBS) – A woman was charged after she abducted four girls at knifepoint in Manteno, Illinois, earlier this week.

Police arrested Anita Diaz, 47, and charged her with aggravated unlawful restraint.

On Monday, officers responded to a possible abduction and release of four girls.

The girls were at a park around 2 p.m. when the woman, identified as Diaz, displayed a knife, threatened them, and forced them into her car, police said.

Diaz then took the girls to multiple locations in the Bourbonnais and Manteno areas, including her residence.

She released the girls at a park in Manteno shortly after 5 p.m.

At the time of the abduction, the girls - who were not reported missing - notified police about the abduction.

The victims were not hurt and returned to their parents, police said.

Diaz was located and taken into custody.

She was detained at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.