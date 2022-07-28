Woman charged after abducting 3-year-old child during DCFS visit

Watch CBS News
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is charged after abducting a 3-year-old girl during a DCFS visit and prompting an Amber Alert Tuesday.

Shaina Davis, 31, is charged with one count of child abduction.

Illinois State Police said the girl was abducted shortly before 10:00 a.m. during a Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) visitation in the 1700 block of South 1st Avenue.

Around 2:30 p.m., Illinois State Police said the girl had been found safe.

Davis is said to be the mother of the child and does not have custody, according to police.

She was released on a $10,000.00 recognizance bond.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Any information pertaining to this matter may be directed to the Investigations division at (708) 450-4471 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 708-450-1787.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16. 2022, at 9 a.m.  

