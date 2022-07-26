Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Kyaira Montgomery found safe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled, after a 3-year-old girl who was abducted in west suburban Maywood was found safe.

Illinois State Police said Kyaira Montgomery was abducted shortly before 10 a.m. during a DCFS visitation in the 1700 block of South 1st Avenue.

Police said the woman accused of abducting her was the subject of an order of protection.

Around 2:30 p.m., Illinois State Police said Kyaira had been found safe. Further details were not immediately available, and it was not immediately clear if the woman accused of abducting her was in custody.