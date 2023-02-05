Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman carjacked by group of men at gunpoint on North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is carjacked by a group of men while sitting inside her car on the city's North Side Saturday just before midnight.

Police said around 11:55 p.m., the victim was in the driver's seat of a parked Maserati when she was approached by four to five unidentified men – two of them were armed with handguns.

The men demanded the victim out of the car to which she complied.

Two of the suspects entered the car and fled. The remaining suspects fled in a black SUV, police said.

The victim was not injured and there is no one in custody.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 7:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.