Woman carjacked by group of men at gunpoint on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is carjacked by a group of men while sitting inside her car on the city's North Side Saturday just before midnight.

Police said around 11:55 p.m., the victim was in the driver's seat of a parked Maserati when she was approached by four to five unidentified men – two of them were armed with handguns.

The men demanded the victim out of the car to which she complied.

Two of the suspects entered the car and fled. The remaining suspects fled in a black SUV, police said.

The victim was not injured and there is no one in custody.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.