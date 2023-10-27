Woman, 16-year-old boy found shot to death inside suburban Chicago apartment

MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) – A 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were found shot to death Thursday night in south suburban Matteson.

Police said, around 10:25 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment in the 4100 block of Lindenwood Drive.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and a 16-year-old boy with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and took the victims to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields, where they were pronounced dead. The victims' names have not been released.

Police haven't said if the victims were related, but said they don't believe they live in Matteson.

A neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said he heard the gunfire, and believes he saw the shooter.

"Two females actually ran outside of the car, and I heard two gunshots. That's when I ran back inside the house, because I heard a lady screaming, and that's when I called 911 to make sure she was okay," he said.

Matteson police were working with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force to investigate, and said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Nonetheless, neighbors were rattled.

"And it's just a shame, because I only been living here for three months, and I barely see like police even come down this street. So I thought it was a safe area, but I think we need more police on the streets," said the anonymous neighbor who spoke to CBS 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Matteson Police Department at 708-503-3130.