Woman attacks rider on CTA Blue Line platform in Chicago Loop, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman walked up to a CTA rider and hit him in the face early Friday morning in the Loop.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Dearborn Street.

According to Chicago police, the victim, a 42-year-old man, said he was standing on the platform when the unknown woman approached and hit him about the face before leaving the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

