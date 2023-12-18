Woman attacked at Chicago train station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A suspect is in custody after a woman was attacked at a CTA Red Line station at the Jackson stop overnight.

Around 1: 15 a.m., police said a 21-year-old man hit a 28-year-old woman in the face. He was arrested.

The woman refused medical attention.

This comes days after a shooting on the Red Line on Saturday night. The shooting happened at the Roosevelt stop just after 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of South State Street.

Police said two men, 20 and 25, were causing a disturbance on a stationary train, when another man started shooting.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, and police were questioning a person of interest. Charges were pending Sunday afternoon.