Woman arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing car while nude in La Porte, Indiana

LA PORTE CO., Ind. (CBS) — A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it while nude Sunday evening in La Porte County, Indiana.

Michelle N. Reeves, 37, of La Porte, was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including theft, unauthorized entry of a vehicle used in a crime, criminal mischief, and public nudity.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 6 p.m., a deputy responded to the 200 block of West Greenlawn Drive for a single-vehicle crash. There, a homeowner reported that the driver was initially nude and went into their home and started taking a shower but did not live at the residence.

According to the homeowner, the vehicle, a silver 2007 BMW, had crashed into a basketball hoop before colliding with a tree.

The deputy entered the home to confront the driver [Reeves], who was locked inside the bathroom. After the deputy gave her commands, she exited the bathroom wrapped in just a towel, the office said.

Investigation into the incident later determined that she had stolen the BMW from a nearby home that had been idling in a driveway.

Reeves was arrested and taken to an area hospital for medical clearance. She was then taken to the La Porte County Jail, where she remains and is being held on a $755 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.