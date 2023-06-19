Woman arrives home to find apartment riddled with bullets after Willowbrook mass shooting

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- In the wake of the mass shooting in Willowbrook over the weekend, a woman came home to find her very own residence riddled with bullets.

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, crime scene tape was still up Monday afternoon around Twanda Carroll's balcony. Carroll was not at home when the shots rang out during a Juneteenth celebration in a nearby parking lot at Route 83 and Honeysuckle Lane – but she questions what would have happened to her if she had been sitting on her couch.

Carroll said she was in Wisconsin visiting family over the weekend. She came home to a shattered patio door, bullet holes inside of her apartment, and a broken window with a bullet hole.

Carroll said her apartment was left looking like a war zone.

She said her grandchildren visit her for the summer, and last year, they sat on her balcony and watched the celebration.

Carroll said there were no problems with the parking lot celebration last year or the year before. This year, one man – 31-year-old Reginald Meadows – was killed in a mass shooting during the celebration, and 22 others were wounded.

Carroll said she has many questions about what would have happened to her if she had decided to stay home.

"The way the holes are in my apartment, I don't even know what would have happened," she said. "You know, you never know until you're in that situation."

Carroll said the celebration should have been held somewhere else – since it is a residential area with a lot of kids.