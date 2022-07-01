Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 40, shot near alley in Greater Grand Crossing

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after being shot near an alley in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said around 11:10 a.m. the victim, 40, was near the alley, in the 300 block of East 69th Place, when she was struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 2:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.