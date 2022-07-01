Woman, 40, shot near alley in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after being shot near an alley in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said around 11:10 a.m. the victim, 40, was near the alley, in the 300 block of East 69th Place, when she was struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.