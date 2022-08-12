Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving in the Englewood neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:58 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted.

Police said the victim was driving northbound on Halsted when she heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was transported to St. Bernard Hospital by Chicago Fire Department with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.