Woman, 19, shot while inside vehicle in River North

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after being shot in the River North neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of West Ohio around 5:05 a.m.

Police said the victim was inside a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain.

She was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot to the back, according to police.

No one is in custody.

Area Three police are investigating. 

