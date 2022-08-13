Woman, 19, shot while inside vehicle in River North
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after being shot in the River North neighborhood Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of West Ohio around 5:05 a.m.
Police said the victim was inside a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain.
She was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot to the back, according to police.
No one is in custody.
Area Three police are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.