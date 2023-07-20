Woman, 13-year-old boy shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman and a 13-year-old boy were shot and wounded Wednesday evening near an apartment building on the Near West Side.

The boy and the woman, 45, were near the courtyard of a residential building in the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street when the shots rang out. They were believed to be fired from the street, police said.

The boy was grazed in the back of the hard, while the woman was shot in the thigh, police said.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Detectives are investigating.