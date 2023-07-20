Watch CBS News
Woman, 13-year-old boy shot on Near West Side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman and a 13-year-old boy were shot and wounded Wednesday evening near an apartment building on the Near West Side.

The boy and the woman, 45, were near the courtyard of a residential building in the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street when the shots rang out. They were believed to be fired from the street, police said.

The boy was grazed in the back of the hard, while the woman was shot in the thigh, police said.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 8:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

