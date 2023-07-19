Watch CBS News
All ages production of 'The Wiz' happening this weekend at Theatre Y in Lawndale

Theatre Y hosting 'The Wiz Walk' all ages performance this weekend
Theatre Y hosting 'The Wiz Walk' all ages performance this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lawndale neighborhood is coming alive with a unique, all-ages performance of "The Wiz."

It will take the audience on a walk, starting at the theatre y, with singing, dancing, and a meal at the end.

We caught some of "The Wiz Walk" rehearsals on Tuesday.

Performances start this Saturday and will close with a special performance on Aug. 13 at Sundays on State.

They're free but space is limited, so you can reserve them online at theatre-y.com

