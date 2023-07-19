All ages production of 'The Wiz' happening this weekend at Theatre Y in Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lawndale neighborhood is coming alive with a unique, all-ages performance of "The Wiz."
It will take the audience on a walk, starting at the theatre y, with singing, dancing, and a meal at the end.
We caught some of "The Wiz Walk" rehearsals on Tuesday.
Performances start this Saturday and will close with a special performance on Aug. 13 at Sundays on State.
They're free but space is limited, so you can reserve them online at theatre-y.com.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.