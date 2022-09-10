Watch CBS News
With Sky's season over, questions mount about who will be back next year

By Matt Zahn

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The offseason started earlier than the Sky had hoped for, and it's an offseason with a lot of questions.

After blowing an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Sky lost Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals to the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night.

Now, the question is who will be returning to the team.

Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, and Candace Parker are among their free agents, and they have to decide if they'll even keep playing.

"I've always said it's never going to be an emotional decision. It's never going to be, you know, one of those things. It's going to be one of those things where when I know I can't prepare to play, or I can't be at a certain level to play, I'll know it in that moment – and I haven't even started thinking about next year or preparing for next year," said Parker. "So when that happens, you know, I think I'll know, and either I'll play or I won't."

"Obviously, Chicago Sky is really important to me, and it's all I've ever known, you know? And that's not something I take lightly. Anybody who knows me – loyalty is something that's so important to me, and the Chicago Sky has been loyal to me, and I have returned that favor," Vandersloot said. "I'm going to make the decision that makes the most sense at the time, and they will definitely be in the running."

First published on September 9, 2022 / 10:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

