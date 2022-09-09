Watch CBS News
Sky eliminated from WNBA Playoffs after losing Game 5 to Connecticut Sun

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The Chicago Sky have failed to repeat their WNBA Championship, as they were eliminated from the WNBA Playoffs Thursday night with a Game 5 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The final score was 72-63. The Sun will now advance to the WNBA Finals to face the Las Vegas Aces, while the Sky's season is over.

The Sky were attempting to become the first team to repeat as WNBA champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02.

Connecticut outscored the Sky 25-5 in the fourth quarter, recovering from a disastrous third period in which the Sun scored eight points and turned the ball over seven times.

Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 22 points on 8-for-19 shooting, including 3 of 5 from long distance, and added four steals.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 9:14 PM

