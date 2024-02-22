With AT&T phone outage, don't call 911 to test service, emergency officials warn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a significant outage hitting AT&T customers, emergency officials have a warning: Don't call 911 to test if cellular service is working.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management said its operations center is receiving 911 calls and needs its operators to be available to handle legitimate calls.

Don't call 911 as a test

"Please do not call 911 to simply test your service," OEMC said on X, formerly Twitter. "If you are an AT&T customer and unable to get through to 911, try calling from a landline or try to get ahold of a friend or family member who is a customer of a different carrier and ask them to call 911 on your behalf."

Illinois State Police said its 911 center was working and had the same message: "Please do not call 911 unnecessarily to test if the system is working."

Suburban police had similar messages, asking residents to find a landline, borrow a working phone, or find a wireless connection to make an emergency call.

Where are outages highest?

AT&T said it was trying to fix the outage and asked customers to enable Wi-Fi calling on their devices.

Outages were highest in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Louisville, Miami, and San Antonio, according to Downdetector, which tracks tech outages.