Wisconsin man charged in October stabbing of woman inside laundromat on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with stabbing a woman multiple times at a laundromat in Logan Square in October.

Luis Lira-Hernandez, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, police said.

Police said the woman, 25, was inside Bubbleland on Oct. 15 around 6 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when a man, later identified as Lira-Hernandez, pulled out a knife and attacked her.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with stab wounds to her chest and both legs in serious condition.

Lira-Hernandez was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.