Woman critically injured in stabbing at Chicago laundromat
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being stabbed at a laundromat in Logan Square Sunday night.
Around 6 p.m., police said the woman was inside Bubbleland, in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, when a man pulled out a knife and attacked her.
The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with stab wounds to her chest and both legs.
No arrests have been made.
