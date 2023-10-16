Woman critically injured in stabbing at Chicago laundromat

Woman critically injured in stabbing at Chicago laundromat

Woman critically injured in stabbing at Chicago laundromat

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being stabbed at a laundromat in Logan Square Sunday night.

Around 6 p.m., police said the woman was inside Bubbleland, in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, when a man pulled out a knife and attacked her.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with stab wounds to her chest and both legs.

No arrests have been made.