Winter weather may have played a role in two deaths in Will County

By Adam Harrington, Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Amid the extreme and dangerous cold in the Chicago area this week, the Will County Coroner's office is investigating two deaths from possible cold exposure.

A 44-year-old Park Forest man was found outside after shoveling snow on Saturday, the Coroner's office said. The National Weather Service warned that the heavy, wet snow that fell this past Friday could be hazardous to shovel – carrying the risk of heart attacks.

A 59-year-old Bolingbrook man was found dead in the elements outside his home on Tuesday – a day during which the high did not exceed the single digits, with subzero windchills.

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers said autopsy, police, and toxicological reports were still pending Tuesday evening as investigators sought to determine the men's causes of death.

But Summers reminded people to limit exposure to the frigid cold and be careful when shoveling snow.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 8:51 PM CST

