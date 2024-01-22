Winter weather advisories in effect for wintry mix followed by freezing rain Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two rounds of winter weather are expected Monday into Tuesday morning with dangerous travel conditions expected and ice threats by the evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon as a wintry mix of sleet and snow hits the area. Light snow will change over to light freezing rain by the afternoon.

Little accumulation is expected during the first round.

Another Winter Weather takes effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday for freezing rain with ice accumulation overnight.

The second round of the storm brings hazardous conditions with .1 to .2 inches of ice accumulation. Areas south of I-88 are likely to see the most ice accumulations, totaling .25 inches.

The ice threat decreases past sunrise Tuesday with a rain/snow mix by afternoon.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed salt spreaders to help prevent hazardous roadways Monday morning ahead of a wintry mix.

Temperatures climb to the upper 30s and 40s by mid week.