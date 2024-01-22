Watch CBS News
Winter weather advisories in effect for wintry mix followed by freezing rain Monday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Winter Weather Advisories in effect
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two rounds of winter weather are expected Monday into Tuesday morning with dangerous travel conditions expected and ice threats by the evening. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon as a wintry mix of sleet and snow hits the area. Light snow will change over to light freezing rain by the afternoon. 

Little accumulation is expected during the first round. 

Another Winter Weather takes effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday for freezing rain with ice accumulation overnight. 

The second round of the storm brings hazardous conditions with .1 to .2 inches of ice accumulation. Areas south of I-88 are likely to see the most ice accumulations, totaling .25 inches. 

The ice threat decreases past sunrise Tuesday with a rain/snow mix by afternoon.   

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed salt spreaders to help prevent hazardous roadways Monday morning ahead of a wintry mix.   

Temperatures climb to the upper 30s and 40s by mid week. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 5:19 AM CST

