Chicago salt spreaders deployed ahead of snow, sleet, ice

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed salt spreaders to help prevent hazardous roadways Monday morning ahead of a wintry mix.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon as a wintry mix of sleet and snow hits the area. Light snow will change over to light freezing rain by the afternoon. Another Winter Weather takes effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday for freezing rain with ice accumulation overnight.

Monday evening and Tuesday morning commuters should prepare for hazardous driving conditions

Officials reminded drivers to yield to those tucks and spreaders, and they can view the snow fleets in real-time by visiting the City of Chicago's website.

Check back for updates as the winter conditions develop.