Winning scratch-off ticket worth $777,777 won in Chicago suburb

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- Someone in Des Plaines celebrated a big win after buying a scratch-off ticket worth $777,777 from the Illinois Lottery.

The player purchased the "777 Jackpot" scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven at 1585 Rand Road. The store will also receive a one percent selling bonus for selling the ticket.

This comes after another player in Chicago won that same jackpot in December after buying their ticket at a BP gas station, located at 4300 S. State St in Chicago.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 9:30 AM CST

