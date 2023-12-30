Winning scratch-off ticket worth $777,777 sold in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven is definitely a lucky number for one Illinois lottery player.
They purchased the scratch-off ticket, 777 Jackpot, and won $777,777 – the top prize in the game.
The winning ticket was sold at a BP gas station, located at 4300 S. State St in Chicago. The station will receive a one percent selling bonus of the winnings.
So far in December, more than 5 million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold worth a combined $131 million in prizes, according to lottery officials.
