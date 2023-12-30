Watch CBS News
Local News

Winning scratch-off ticket worth $777,777 sold in Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven is definitely a lucky number for one Illinois lottery player.

They purchased the scratch-off ticket, 777 Jackpot, and won $777,777 – the top prize in the game.

777-scratch-off.png
Illinois Lottery

The winning ticket was sold at a BP gas station, located at 4300 S. State St in Chicago. The station will receive a one percent selling bonus of the winnings.

So far in December, more than 5 million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold worth a combined $131 million in prizes, according to lottery officials. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 8:09 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.