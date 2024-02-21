Winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $600K sold at suburban Chicago Mariano's

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois Lottery player celebrated a big with after purchasing a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Northbrook.

The winning ticket worth $600,000 was sold at the Mariano's located at 2323 Capital Drive.

The player matched all five numbers in the Monday midday drawing. Those winning numbers were: 16-23-34-36-40.

For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $6,000.

So far this year, over 1.8 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $9.9 million for players, according to lottery officials.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. They are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with two daily drawings in the afternoon and evening.