Windy, warm day in Chicago with heavy rain ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain is on the way for the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know.

A windy start to the week with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. Highs will be near 65 degrees on Monday.

Showers are expected to move in Monday night and continue into the overnight hours. Rain may be heavy at times with some backyards picking up 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Strong storms are possible Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Highs in the 40s are expected.