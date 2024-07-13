Windy City Smokeout returns to Chicago as temperatures climb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is heating up across the Chicago area, and it is only going to get hotter. The Windy City Smokeout is back, bringing some of the best country music and barbecue to Chicago.

The event was evacuated around 6 p.m. Saturday due to incoming inclement weather. According to a release from event organizers, attendees were directed to the Malcolm X College parking garage for shelter.

Dozens of EMS personnel were on hand Saturday at the event, walking around the festival prepared to tend to anyone who might experience heat-related illness.

"We have our first aid tent, cooling bus from the CTA," said George Chiampas, chief medical officer for the Windy City Smokeout. "We have misters inside. We have areas where individuals can get shade. We have fans. We have cold towels so that we can make sure that participants have access to those things."

Resources include medical first aid tents and misters around the festival and in front of the stage to keep people cool. Organizers hope those resources encourage people to get out and enjoy the festival.

Medical experts say anyone who cannot stand the heat should wait until later in the evening, around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., to come to the festival and enjoy it safely.

The Windy City Smokeout ends Sunday night.

The Office of Emergency Management said cooling centers are open for city residents seeking relief from the heat. They are also encouraged to seek relief at the Chicago Public Libraries and swimming pools.