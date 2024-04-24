Watch CBS News
Window displaying Palestinian flag, sign for ceasefire damaged at bookstore on Chicago's Far North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A window was left damaged at a bookstore on the city's Far North Side Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the Women and Children First bookstore located at 5233 N. Clark St.

Chicago police said an unknown number of people broke the window – classifying it as criminal damage to property.

No injuries were reported.

In a post on X, the store said the window displayed a Palestinian flag with a sign calling for a ceasefire.

No arrests were made.

Area Three detectives were investigating. 

