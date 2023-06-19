Neighbors say homes were struck by bullets in shooting during Willowbrook Juneteenth gathering

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- After a mass shooting that left one person dead and 22 more injured near Willowbrook early Sunday morning, some neighbors are speaking out -- about bullets in their homes.

The 23 victims of the shooting were transported to a number of area hospitals, including Loyola University Medical Center. While no identities have been released, relatives of those victims have been posting on social media, providing new insight into what happened.

One Chicago mother, identified as "Nita," posted on Facebook that her daughter was among the 22 shot. Without giving specifics, she said that the teen is home resting and sufferen non-life-threatening injuries where "no major arteries" were hit.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke with residents from a nearby apartment complex who were nearly caught in the crossfire. Twanda Carroll said she was at a birthday party in Wisconsin when she got a call from her neighbor that her apartment was shot up.

On any given Saturday night, she says, her grandchildren would be over, and they would be hanging out on her balcony.

"I thought a lot of things," she said. "My grandkids come visit every summer. Last year we was sitting on the balcony watching them. The ways the holes are in my apartment, I don't even know what would have happened."

"They was knocking and crying saying they shot someone. I said, 'What?!' This senseless," said Fiedearia Smith, who lives nearby.

The mass shooting in Willowbrook is now also on Gov. JB Pritzker's radar. He released the following statement Sunday afternoon: