Willis Tower unveils $500 million makeover with updates to the Skydeck

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been the tallest building in Chicago since it went up in the 1970's.

But on Monday, the Willis Tower is showing off its new makeover, celebrating its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting by Chicago Mayor Lightfoot.

It's all to show off its $500 million renovation. The five-year makeover of the 110-story building includes a five-level area with shops and restaurants.

The building was also updated to be more environmentally friendly, including a new rooftop public park that's also home to several bee colonies.

"We had a vision when we began to reimagine Willis Tower as more than just an office building, as a place that connected people. That would become a thriving, energetic hub of the neighborhood and the city," David Moore, Senior VP, EQ Office.

The Skydeck also got an update to thrill its millions of visitors each year. Next month, a permanent art installation will open a food hall opens in the summer and in the fall, a new restaurant opens.

First published on May 24, 2022 / 12:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

