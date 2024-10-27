William "Bill" Beavers, former Chicago alderman and Cook County commissioner, dies at 89

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Alderman and Cook County Commissioner William "Bill" Beavers has died over the weekend, family spokesperson Sean Howard announced on Sunday.

Beavers died early Saturday morning from natural complications surrounded by his family.

"Bill Beavers will go down in history as one of the most progressive African American Alderman in the Chicago City Council. He was unapologetically Black and proved so by his countless efforts to propel Black businesspersons to engage in city business and contracts. In fact, many of the most successful business persons in our city acknowledge Commissioner Beavers as their primary source of help in successfully doing business with the city of Chicago," Howard said.

Beavers served as a Chicago police officer for over 21 years until his retirement and then elected to Alderman of the 7th Ward in 1983. He served in that role until 2006 and then was elected as Cook County Commissioner for the 4th District of Cook County from 2006 to 2013.

"The passing of Commissioner Beavers represents a significant loss for the African American business community," Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan said. "Commissioner Beavers made it possible for Black business owners to have concessions at both Midway and O'Hare Airports. He was relentless in his firm approach to former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley of the need for more Black business people engaging in every facet of city government."

Beavers was born and raised in Chicago's Kenwood-Oakland neighborhood as one of six children.

He leaves behind his two daughters, former 7th Ward Alderwoman Darcel Beavers and Denice Ewing, his son, retired Cook County State's Attorney investigator David Beavers, his grandson, DeJuan Brown, and great granddaughter, Dylan Brown.

Beavers was 89 years old.