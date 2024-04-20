Widespread frost for Chicago as temps drop to 30s overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a sudden drop in temps by tonight into Sunday morning.
Clouds are clear, and chilly breezes relax this evening. Then, temps fall quickly to the 30s by morning. The coldest readings are away from the lake, where a widespread frost is likely.
After a chilly start, temperatures recover quickly to the 60s for the end of the weekend. Patchy light frost is possible again inland Sunday night into Monday morning.
Warm in the 60s to start the week, showers develop late Monday night into Tuesday. As a front drops through, another cool-down follows for the middle of the week.
TONIGHT
WINDS RELAX, FROST AWAY FROM LAKE HIGH: 36
SUNDAY
SUNNY AND MILDER HIGH: 61
SUNDAY NIGHT
CLEAR, PATCHY AM FROST INLAND HIGH: 41