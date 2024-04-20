Watch CBS News
Widespread frost for Chicago as temps drop to 30s overnight

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a sudden drop in temps by tonight into Sunday morning. 

Clouds are clear, and chilly breezes relax this evening. Then, temps fall quickly to the 30s by morning. The coldest readings are away from the lake, where a widespread frost is likely. 

low-temps-tonight-4202024.png
CBS News Chicago

After a chilly start, temperatures recover quickly to the 60s for the end of the weekend. Patchy light frost is possible again inland Sunday night into Monday morning.

2-day-weekend-forecast-420.png
CBS News Chicago

Warm in the 60s to start the week, showers develop late Monday night into Tuesday. As a front drops through, another cool-down follows for the middle of the week.

TONIGHT

WINDS RELAX, FROST AWAY FROM LAKE HIGH: 36

SUNDAY

SUNNY AND MILDER HIGH: 61

SUNDAY NIGHT

CLEAR, PATCHY AM FROST INLAND HIGH: 41

7-day-420.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 2:38 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

