Who is Angel Reese? Chicago Sky's WBNA first-round pick

With the seventh pick in the first round of the WNBA draft, the Chicago Sky selected LSU forward Angel Reese.

Reese will join Kamila Cardoso, who the Sky drafted as the No. 3 overall pick.

"I wanted more for myself. I wanted to start over. I wanted to be rookie again and I want to be knocked down by vets I want to get up and grow," Reese said.

Reese played for two years at Louisiana State University and led her team to an NCAA national championship in 2023.



Reese is a 6-foot, 3-inch forward who was a first-team collegiate All-American the past two years.

Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers looks to pass during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 01, 2024 in Albany, New York. Getty Images

Reese is from Randallstown, Maryland, and she played her first and second years at the University of Maryland, earning several all-conference accolades.

Reese decided to join LSU in the spring of 2022. She averaged 23 points and 15 rebounds a game in her first season. This season's numbers were down slightly but still impressive: 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds/game.

Reese's mother, also named Angel, played hoops at the University of Maryland Baltimore County and was inducted into the UMBC Athletics Hall of Fame.

Reese's brother, Julian, also plays basketball for the University of Maryland.

Reese's showdowns with Iowa's Caitlin Clark drew TV rating records, both in the NCAA championship game in 2023, won by LSU, and their tournament rematch in 2024, an Elite Eight win for Clark's Hawkeyes.

"Angel Reese is a star, and she earned the reputation first and foremost by her play on the court," said CBS 2's Jori Parys.

"Angel Reese is still a dominant force this year in the college game. She has that personality. I think she is going to continue to produce, especially in that new look front court with Kamilla Cardoso."