Chicago Sky have 2 top-10 picks in tonight's WNBA Draft

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Sky are looking to start a major makeover with two first-round picks in Monday night's WNBA Draft.

Getting franchise cornerstones with both picks at No. 3 and No. 7 overall could be essential to the rebuild.

The Sky acquired the No. 3 overall pick from the Phoenix Mercury as part of the Kahleah Copper trade. They also traded up from the eighth overall pick to No. 7 on Sunday and own the first pick in the second round at No. 13 overall.

"When free agency started, we didn't have this draft capital," said new Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca. "We were able to significantly improve where we were at."

Pagliocca said the team wants to get younger and "want players that are built for us."

Last year, the Sky introduced new Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon as its new head coach. She was a five-time All-Star and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

"We have a strong core," Pagliocca added. "We have a lot of depth and we're looking for players that can come in and help immediately and also be organizational pieces too that we can have for a long time."