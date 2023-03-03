Whitney Young Student wins city-wide Spelling Bee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new champ in town.

One Chicago Public Schools student spelled his way to the top of the city-wide spelling bee.

This year's winner is Steven J. - an eighth grader at Whitney Young.

Steven beat out four dozen other students from across the city during Thursday afternoon's spelling bee at Lindblom High School.

Steven now advances to the national spelling bee in Washington D.C.

If you're curious, the winning word was 'Saturnine' - which means gloomy.