Students, Staff host pep rally to say goodbye to longtime principal at Whitney Young High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saying goodbye with a spirited send-off. Students and staff at Whitney Young High School honored longtime principal, Dr. Joyce Kenner, with a pep rally Thursday.

Dr. Kenner worked for 32 years at Whitney Young -- 27 of those years as principal. Today's celebration featured the band, choirs, dance, and cheerleading teams.

"Honored to be part of this wonderful school we call Whitney M. Young Magnet High School. These kids are amazing, our faculty members are amazing. It's been a dream of a lifetime," Dr. Kenner said.

Our Jermont Terry visited with Dr. Kenner last month as she began to wrap up her time on the near west side.

As she enters retirement, she says she plans to spend more time with her 3-year-old granddaughter and grandson on the way.