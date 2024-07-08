Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet earns first All-Star selection

CHICAGO (CBS) – Despite being on pace for a dismal 100-plus losses this season, the Chicago White Sox are celebrating a first-time All-Star in pitcher Garrett Crochet.

He beat the odds going from the bullpen to a starter and now, the mid-summer show.

Crochet's phone has not been quiet since being named an All-Star for the first time.

The White Sox ace said he's gotten a number of texts from former teammates and coaches, but has simply trusted the work he's been putting in going back to when he was fighting for a rotation spot in spring training.

"I didn't necessarily expect this to, my first year starting to go this way, but you know I'm really happy with where I'm at," Crochet said. "My confidence is in a good place. I feel really good with my stuff."

Major League Baseball's strikeouts leader is aware of trade rumors, but Crochet remained focused on helping the Sox. He said a wise man once told him when a player takes a mound pitching for every team in the league

The White Sox were set to open a homestand against the Minnesota Twins starting on Monday.